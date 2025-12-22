Saudi Arabia's 'highest national honour' conferred upon CDF Munir: ISPR

The medal was awarded under a royal decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. — ISPR

Meeting covered defence, military cooperation and strategy.

CDF Munir meets Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman .

Award linked to cooperation, coordination and institutional ties.

Saudi Arabia has conferred the King Abdulaziz Medal of Excellent Class on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as the two sides held talks on “regional security dynamics” and “evolving geopolitical challenges”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Monday.

In a statement, the military's media wing said the medal was awarded under a royal decree issued by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, describing it as the kingdom’s “highest national honour”.

The ISPR said CDF Munir met Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defence, during an official visit to the kingdom, and the meeting covered matters of mutual interest, including defence and military cooperation, strategic collaboration and "evolving geopolitical challenges".

The interaction, it added, reaffirmed the “deep-rooted, historic, and brotherly relations” between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

According to ISPR, the honour recognises Field Marshal Munir's military service and leadership and his role in advancing defence cooperation, strategic coordination and institutional linkages between the two countries.

It said the award also reflects his contributions towards “regional peace and stability”, including sustained collaboration in “counter-terrorism and security”.

The military's media wing further said that the Saudi leadership conveyed its appreciation for CDF Munir’s professionalism and strategic outlook, noting his commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

It added that the army chief expressed gratitude to King Salman and the Saudi leadership for the honour, describing it as a reflection of the “enduring bonds” between the two countries, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the kingdom’s security, stability and prosperity.