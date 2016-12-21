BLOG: PSL – The hope which will change everything

The second edition of Pakistan Super League is scheduled to be played from February 9 to March 7, 2017 with one major change: the upcoming edition's final is scheduled to take place at the Qaddafi Stadium, Lahore (subject to security clearance).

Pakistan cricketing fans will, once again, get the opportunity to witness fireworks from the greats of the game - including Kumar Sangakkara (Karachi Kings), Brendon McCullum (Lahore Qalandars), Kevin Pietersen (Quetta Gladiators) and our very own Boom Boom Shahid Khan Afridi (Peshawar Zalmi).

Apart from these giants, this year’s roster has some new additions to boast about as well. Eoin Morgan, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine and Alex Hales who got a nod as supplementary players, as did Anton Devcich.

Each team in the second edition of PSL can have a maximum of 20 players from Pakistan and overseas, who have been drafted in six different categories namely Platinum, Diamond, Gold, Silver, Supplementary and Emerging.

During drafting of players this year, many were retained from the previous season by teams while others were picked from the PSL Draft. There was also a transfer window in which teams like Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars exchanged players – as the explosive Chris Gayle was let go by the Qalandars and drafted by Karachi Kings.

However, one aspect which still needs planning is the inclusion of emerging players in PSL, the third tier of Pakistani Players, playing in the first class tournaments are not being picked, which is much needed to make sure fresh talent keeps coming and gets noticed.

Players like Muhammad Asghar, for instance; he played for Zalmi as an emerging player last year and is going to play as an emerging player again this year despite being selected for the Pakistan Test squad; similarly there are other players like Saad Naseem who have played for the Pakistan cricket team but did not get a single match in the first edition of PSL.

The organizers plus the franchises need to look beyond their monetary gains and pay special attention to the development of new talent in Pakistan, which is badly needed.

As the legendary footballer Pele said: "Success is no accident. It is hard work, perseverance, learning, studying, sacrifice and most of all, love of what you are doing or learning to do."

0



0





