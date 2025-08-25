Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Fatima Sana to lead 15-member Pakistan squad

Pakistan's Fatima Sana reacts during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Thailand at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 17, 2025. — PCB

Uncapped Eyman Fatima is also part of World Cup lineup.

Pakistan to play all their group-stage matches in Colombo.

15-member squad to also take part in South Africa series.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled Fatima Sana-led 15-member squad for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, set to take place from September 30 to November 2.

With Sana — who has previously captained the team in Women's CWC Qualifier held in Lahore this year — set to lead the national side for the first time in a world cup, the squad will also feature in a three-match ODI series against South Africa, scheduled at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from September 16 to 22 ahead of the mega event.

Also, uncapped right-handed batter Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland, is part of the ODI squad.

Pakistan will play all their group-stage matches at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. Should Pakistan qualify for the October 29 semi-final and the November 2 final, then both the matches will take place in Colombo.

Also, six players - Natalia Parvaiz (eight ODIs, 24T20Is), Rameen Shamim (eight ODIs, 11 T20Is), Sadaf Shamas (15 ODIs, 12 T20Is), Sadia Iqbal (27 ODIs, 50 T20Is), Shawaal Zulfiqar (three ODIs, nine T20Is) and Syeda Aroob Shah (two ODIs, 15 T20Is) are set to feature in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Moreover, 21-year-old Aroob, 20-year-old Shawaal alongside 20-year-old Eyman featured for Pakistan in the inaugural edition of ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup held in South Africa in January 2023.

Additionally, two changes have been made from the 15-member squad that featured in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier.

Eyman and Sadaf come into the squad in place of Gull Feroza and Najiha Alvi, who have been named in the five-member non-travelling reserves alongside Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

The 15 players alongside five reserves players will take part in a 14-day pre-South Africa series camp from Friday, August 29.

The players under the coaching staff led by Muhammad Wasim will undergo practice sessions as well as 50-over practice matches. More details regarding the camp will be announced in due course.

South Africa women’s cricket team will arrive in Lahore on September 12.

Pakistan squad: Fatima Sana (captain), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui (vice-captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Eyman Fatima, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper) and Syeda Aroob Shah

Pakistan v South Africa women series

September 16 — First ODI

September 19 — Second ODI

September 22 — Third ODI

Pakistan's World Cup 2025 matches

October 2 — vs Bangladesh

October 5 — vs India

October 8 — vs Australia

October 15 — vs England

October 18 — vs New Zealand

October 21 — vs South Africa

October 24 — vs Sri Lanka