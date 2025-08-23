PCB chairman denies role in Babar, Rizwan's Asia Cup 2025 snub

Pakistani batters Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam make a run during a match against South Africa played at Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India on October 27, 2023. —Reuters

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has distanced himself from the decision to exclude top players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the national squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025.

“First of all, I don't have a 1% role in selecting or dropping anyone. We have a selection committee and advisory body; they sit together and hold several lengthy meetings [to select the team],” said Naqvi while talking to the media in Lahore.

Babar and Rizwan, who represented Pakistan in every multi-lateral tournament since the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been out of favour in the shortest format since the three-match away series against South Africa in December last year.

The duo ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the upcoming Asia Cup as the former champions shift their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup.

Their snub from the continental tournament drew severe backlash from fans and has been the point of debate among cricket pundits since the announcement of the Pakistan squad.

Naqvi, who presided over the cricket board’s 80th Board of Governors (BoG) meeting earlier today, reiterated that the national teams are selected solely on merit by the selection committee and advisors, denying his involvement in the process.

“Definitely, if they are selecting a team, so I have full faith in them. They are professional, and I instructed them to make the decisions on merit.

“Rest, whatever the lot was available, we polished them and carried forward, and by the will of Almighty Allah, our strive would be to further explore young talent so that the competition grows.”

When asked about wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan’s future as Pakistan’s ODI captain, Naqvi said: “Selectors will make a decision. Head coach has submitted his report after our last contested ODI.”

“We are going through it, and after mutual consultation, whatever is decided will be conveyed,” he added.

Rizwan, who was appointed Pakistan’s white-ball captain in October 2024, succeeding star batter Babar Azam, had a dream start to his tenure as the national team won three consecutive bilateral series, including historic triumphs away against Australia and South Africa.

The national team's performance under Rizwan’s captaincy, however, deteriorated significantly as they lost the tri-nation series against South Africa and New Zealand before suffering a group-stage exit from the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 in home conditions.

Pakistan squad for Tri-series and Asia Cup 2025

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (WK), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.