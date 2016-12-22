Print Story
PIA cancels 100 tickets for Karachi-bound flight, passengers protest

Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Tickets for over 100 passengers on a Pakistan International Airlines flight to Karachi on Thursday were cancelled, prompting protests by those affected.

Passengers staged a protest at the Benazir International Airport, Islamabad after failing to get seats on PK-301.

The protesters said that they had been issued new tickets for a flight tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the flight inquiry refuted these allegations saying that all flights from Islamabad, including the one to Karachi, had taken off on time.

