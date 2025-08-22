Flood-hit KP sees sharp rise in diseases

Residents walk alongside a stream a day after flash floods in the Buner district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Diseases have rapidly spread in flood-affected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where over 164,000 patients have so far been treated, provincial Health Secretary Shahidullah confirmed on Friday.

According to a report issued by the provincial Health Department, flood-hit districts are witnessing a sharp increase in waterborne and infectious diseases, including cholera, dengue, malaria, respiratory, and skin infections. The report added that over 35 cases of snake and dog bites have also been recorded.

The health department document revealed that a total of 2,506 cholera cases have been reported across 11 districts, including 116 patients with bloody diarrhoea. Treatment has so far been provided to 1,112 patients.

Lower Dir reported the highest number of cholera cases at 823, followed by Swat with 591, Buner with 319, and Bajaur with 262. Upper Dir recorded 226, Battagram 154, Shangla 168, Abbottabad 3, Mansehra 39, Swabi 18, and Torghar 13.

The report further stated that malaria cases are spreading in Shangla (80), Lower Dir (16), Swat (14), Torghar (11) and Upper Dir (2), while dengue cases have been detected in Swabi (8), Lower Dir (6) and Bajaur (1).

Skin diseases have also sharply increased, with 172 cases reported in Torghar, 125 in Lower Dir, 117 in Buner, 128 in Shangla, 83 in Battagram, and additional scattered cases in Bajaur and Lower Dir.

Respiratory infections, including flu and cough, have been widely reported, with 2,245 patients recorded across nine districts, out of which 1,413 received treatment. The highest numbers were reported in Lower Dir (736), Swat (703), Shangla (359), Battagram (217), and Swabi (103).

Secretary of Health Shahidullah told Geo News that health teams and mobile hospitals are deployed in flood-affected areas. He said vaccines for snake and dog bites had been dispatched to all districts.

He further noted that cases of psychological disorders are also on the rise in the affected regions, adding that teams of psychiatrists are working on the ground to provide treatment.