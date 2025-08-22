Imran Khan's nephew given to police for 8-day remand in Jinnah House attack case

This file photo shows Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan. — X/@Shahrez_KhanPK

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Friday approved an eight-day physical remand of Shahrez Khan, nephew of jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and son of his sister Aleema Khan, in connection with the May 9 Jinnah House attack case.

The court had earlier reserved its verdict on a police plea seeking a 30-day remand of Shahrez, who had been arrested on Wednesday night.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul announced the order after hearing arguments from both sides.

During the proceedings, Advocate Salman Akram Raja, who represented the suspect, argued that his client had been arrested two years after the Jinnah House attack. He told the court that Shahrez's mother, Aleema, had already been discharged from the same case and urged that the suspect should also be discharged.

Raja further questioned the police, asking what evidence they had against his client, maintaining that Shahrez had no connection with PTI’s political affairs. He again pressed the court to drop the charges against his client.

Police, however, opposed the request, saying that the suspect was involved in the Jinnah House attack in Lahore.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Asif Javed presented the case record in court, affirming the suspect's role in the incident.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court reserved its decision on the request for physical remand, announcing that the verdict would be delivered in a while.

Shahrez was taken into custody on Thursday, with police confirming the arrest early Friday after reports surfaced that he had been “taken by armed men” from his Lahore residence.

DIG Investigation Zeeshan Raza said Shahrez was wanted in connection with the May 9 cases and would be presented in court, stressing that “those involved in anti-state activities do not deserve any leniency.”

The PTI, however, described the arrest as an "abduction". A party spokesperson claimed Shahrez was tortured in front of his two children and alleged that men in plain clothes broke into Aleema's home, "harassing" the family and staff.

Raja, who is also PTI's secretary-general, also wrote on X that Aleema’s residence had been “attacked” and her son “abducted.”

The Jinnah House attack was one of the most high-profile incidents during the May 9, 2023, riots, which erupted after the arrest of Imran in a corruption case. The protests saw PTI supporters target public and private property, attack military installations — including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and Jinnah House (the Lahore Corps Commander’s House) — and desecrate monuments of martyrs.