PM Shehbaz vows speedy rehabilitation in flood-hit KP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed the federal government’s unwavering commitment to supporting the flood-affected families in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where over 460 lives lost during recent floods and rains.

Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, PM Shehbaz vowed to expedite the rehabilitation process in the flood-stricken areas of KP.

The premier expressed deep concern over the recent incidents of heavy rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods that have caused widespread devastation across the province, especially in Swat, Swabi, Mansehra, and Shangla.

The flash floods triggered by the worst of this year's monsoon and cloudbursts, which started in the mountainous northwest, have spread to other parts of the country of 240 million, bringing death and destruction on a large scale.

Authorities have said the longer spell of heavy rain and rare cloudbursts were rooted in climate change due to global warming, fearing the intensity will increase in the coming years.

At least 785 people have lost their lives nationwide in devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains — from June 26 to August 22.

KP registered the highest fatalities at 469, followed by Punjab with 165, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 45, Sindh with 51, Balochistan with 24, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

He emphasised that federal ministers, secretaries, the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the armed forces were fully engaged in ongoing relief efforts across the affected areas.

He also noted that Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir had accompanied him during his recent visit to Buner and other flood-affected regions in KP.

Recalling the devastation caused by the 2022 floods, which led to significant property damage and around 100 casualties, the prime minister highlighted the alarming toll of the recent flash floods and cloudbursts. Although the impacted area was relatively limited this time, the human loss has been far greater, with over 700 lives lost—more than 400 of them from KP.

He further mentioned similar weather-related disasters in Karachi, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and expressed solidarity with the affected populations.

He stressed that the illegal constructions on the water ways should be discouraged. “I will call a meeting soon to discuss the matter,” he added.

He said that trees were being cut on mass scale in Galyat and other parts of the country.

As regards the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the prime minister said China Pakistan strategic friendship was being strengthened day by day. He informed that soon he will visit China to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit where he will also meet the Chinese leadership.

The cabinet also offered Fateha for those lost their lives in the recent rains and flash floods.

