Chinese FM, COAS discuss security, counter-terrorism in Islamabad

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir (right) shakes hand with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Islamabad on August 22, 2025. — ISPR

Wang Yi, COAS' talks focused on matters of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirm resolve to strengthen strategic partnership.

COAS expresses gratitude for Beijing’s consistent support: ISPR.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, met Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

“Discussions focused on regional security, counter-terrorism and matters of mutual interest,” the Inter-Services Public relations said in a statement.

It said both sides reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen the all-weather strategic partnership and enhance coordination at regional and international forums.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi-led delegation (right) meets Field Marshal Asim Munir in Islamabad on August 22, 2025. — ISPR

FM Wang Yi reiterated China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and development, while the COAS expressed gratitude for Beijing’s consistent support, the statement added.

“The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advance peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.”

The meeting came a day after Chinese FM held meetings with Pakistan’s top officials including prime minister, president and deputy prime minister.

A day earlier, the Chinese FM held strategic dialogue with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar wherein the two countries reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the high-quality development of the upgraded China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues. They also exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including CPEC 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

Addressing the joint press stakeout alongside Chinese FM Yi, Deputy PM and FM Senator Dar emphasised that the two countries enjoy complete unanimity and consensus on all major bilateral, regional, and global matters.

“We are heartened by Yi’s vision for advancing our bilateral cooperation, especially upgrading CPEC to its next phase,” Dar noted.

Chinese FM Wang described CPEC as the cornerstone of Pakistan-China strategic partnership, stating that the current priority is to advance high-quality development of the Corridor.

He said that during the 6th strategic dialogues, the two sides agreed to upgrade CPEC into “a growth corridor, livelihood-enhancing corridor, green corridor, and open corridor”.

“We will work hard to deepen our industrial agriculture and mining cooperation to improve the Pakistani people’s welfare and accelerate the Pakistan capability for self-sustained development and increase Pakistan’s economic resilience,” he said adding that China also supports development and operation of the Gwadar port and promote the KKH realignment project. Furthermore, the Chinese foreign minister also welcomed the third-party participation in the ML-1 (Main Line Railway) project.