PML-N's Razzak Malik becomes Faisalabad mayor: unofficial results

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate Muhammad Razzaq Malik is the new mayor of the city, according to unofficial results.

The new mayor belongs to the Rana Sana group. He defeated the Sher Ali group.

Elections for district councils, municipal corporations and municipal committees were held in Punjab on Thursday.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) along with other parties and independent candidates contested for major leadership positions at district and local councils.

The province will elect chairmen of 35 district councils, besides 67 vice-chairmen. 83 candidates are in the run. 11 positions of mayor and 23 positions of deputy mayor are under contest.

Mayors and deputy mayors for five municipalities in the province, including Lahore Municipal Corporation, were elected unopposed. Chairmen and vice-chairmen of Chiniot and Narwal district councils were also elected unopposed.

0



0





