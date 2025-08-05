Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting

August 05, 2025
At least two people were shot dead and three others wounded in what police suspect was an armed assault, involving multiple gunmen in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Monday night.
The attackers arrived on a motorbike and in a car and opened fire outside a shop in Pehlwan Goth late at night, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.
Initial findings suggest that multiple weapons were used, as spent bullet casings and a magazine were found at the scene.
The motive is still unknown, and police have launched an investigation.
Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Sadiq Jafri condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.