 
Geo News

Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting

Police say preliminary findings suggest multiple firearms used in assault

By
Web Desk
|

August 05, 2025

A representational image of a police tape restricting an incident scene. — Reuters/File
A representational image of a police tape restricting an incident scene. — Reuters/File

At least two people were shot dead and three others wounded in what police suspect was an armed assault, involving multiple gunmen in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Monday night.

The attackers arrived on a motorbike and in a car and opened fire outside a shop in Pehlwan Goth late at night, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

Initial findings suggest that multiple weapons were used, as spent bullet casings and a magazine were found at the scene.

The motive is still unknown, and police have launched an investigation.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Sadiq Jafri condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Pakistan greenlights ferry service licence for Iran, Gulf countries
Pakistan greenlights ferry service licence for Iran, Gulf countries
FM Dar holds second call with US counterpart Rubio after recent Washington visit
FM Dar holds second call with US counterpart Rubio after recent Washington visit
Monsoon deaths top 300 as alert issued for more rains across country
Monsoon deaths top 300 as alert issued for more rains across country
Govt announces Rs4bn for rebuilding of flood-hit GB infrastructure
Govt announces Rs4bn for rebuilding of flood-hit GB infrastructure
PTI denies funding NYT ad calling for Imran Khan's release
PTI denies funding NYT ad calling for Imran Khan's release
Field Marshal's successes reflect shift in US policy on India: report video
Field Marshal's successes reflect shift in US policy on India: report
Govt begins receiving Hajj applications under official scheme
Govt begins receiving Hajj applications under official scheme
PM Shehbaz salutes valiant police heroes for frontline role in anti-terror fight
PM Shehbaz salutes valiant police heroes for frontline role in anti-terror fight