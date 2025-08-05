Two killed, three injured in Karachi shooting

A representational image of a police tape restricting an incident scene. — Reuters/File

At least two people were shot dead and three others wounded in what police suspect was an armed assault, involving multiple gunmen in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Monday night.

The attackers arrived on a motorbike and in a car and opened fire outside a shop in Pehlwan Goth late at night, police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

Initial findings suggest that multiple weapons were used, as spent bullet casings and a magazine were found at the scene.

The motive is still unknown, and police have launched an investigation.

Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Allama Sadiq Jafri condemned the attack and called for the immediate arrest of those responsible.