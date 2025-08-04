German's Karachi consulate resumes services for non-EU nationals

The German national flag flies in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022. — Reuters

The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi on Monday announced the resumption of visa and consular services for non-European Union (EU) citizens.

This announcement comes after the consulate suspended its services for non-EU applicants a week ago.

In its previous statement, the consulate confirmed that this temporary closure applied to all non-EU applicants, including those with confirmed visa appointments, and clarified that those appointments had been cancelled and would not be rescheduled.

Affected applicants were advised to re-register through the consulate’s online appointment system once services resumed.

Earlier this month, the Swedish government announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad, facilitating short-stay visits to Sweden for Pakistani nationals.

In June, the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore issued new instructions requiring F, M, and J non-immigrant visa applicants to make their social media accounts public.



