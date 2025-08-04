 
German's Karachi consulate resumes services for non-EU nationals

Resumption follows one-week suspension of services for non-EU applicants

Web Desk
August 04, 2025

The German national flag flies in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2022.
The Consulate General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi on Monday announced the resumption of visa and consular services for non-European Union (EU) citizens.

This announcement comes after the consulate suspended its services for non-EU applicants a week ago.

In its previous statement, the consulate confirmed that this temporary closure applied to all non-EU applicants, including those with confirmed visa appointments, and clarified that those appointments had been cancelled and would not be rescheduled.

Affected applicants were advised to re-register through the consulate’s online appointment system once services resumed.

Earlier this month, the Swedish government announced the resumption of visa services in Islamabad, facilitating short-stay visits to Sweden for Pakistani nationals.

In June, the US consulates in Karachi and Lahore issued new instructions requiring F, M, and J non-immigrant visa applicants to make their social media accounts public.


