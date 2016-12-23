Rafique slams Bilawal, says Zardari should teach him some etiquette

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Saad Rafique welcomed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari —who returned to Pakistan after 18 months this afternoon—but said that that he should teach Bilawal Bhutto Zardari some etiquettes.

Referring to Bilawal as ‘young leader’ and ‘little brother’ during a ceremony in Lahore, he said that those who grew up with ‘stolen money’ were talking about corruption these days which was weird.

He said that when Bilawal points a single finger on others, rest of his fingers point towards himself.

Rafique said that few elements were trying to raise the ‘political temperature’ of the country but Nawaz Sharif and his team would still succeed in the 2018 elections as well.

The statement from Rafique's comes at a time when Zardari returned to Pakistan after 18 months living abroad. He had been living in Dubai since June 2015.

PPP led by Bilawal has been putting pressure on ruling PML-N who is facing a case regarding Panama Papers in Supreme Court.

The PPP chairman during his address at Karsaz on October 17 had made four demands from the government:

1) A parliamentary committee should be formed on national security

2) PPP’s Panama bill should be passed

3) Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC should be implemented

4) A foreign minister should be appointed immediately

Bilawal has also threatened that his party would come out on the streets if the government fails to meet the demands by the December 27 deadline.

