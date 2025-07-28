Fan expelled from Manchester venue for wearing Pakistan jersey during India-England Test

LONDON: A British-Pakistani cricket fan in attendance for the fourth Test between England and India at the Old Trafford in Manchester was asked to take off his Pakistan cricket team's jersey.

Farooq Nazar, a journalist working for a local Pakistani religious channel, told Geo News after the incident that he was shocked and traumatised at what had happened to him by the venue security.

Nazar said that the security guards told him to change his shirt or leave the ground. He asked for a written order, but more stewards were called to resolve the issue. The only reason given by stewards was that “it might annoy Indian fans”.

Video shows Farooq Nazar asking the security for the written orders and telling the security he had not committed any offence, but the security didn’t listen to him.

“Can you give me the written order? I have paid for the ticket. I need it in writing before I comply,” Nazar said in the video. “I will not cover the jersey because I am representing the country. You can take me out by force. Everyone can film me what you are doing to me. I have paid for the ticket. No Indian crowd complained about me,” he told several security people.

The journalist said that a complaint has been filed with the English Cricket Board and the local administration about the incident. The club is yet to issue any statement in this regard. He told Geo News that no Indian fan had made a complaint about him to the security.

Nazar was removed from the venue for refusing to take off the shirt.

This incident occurred during the last day of the fourth Test match played between England and India. The Manchester Test between England and India ended in a draw, with England leading 1-2 in the 5-match series.