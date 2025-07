Members of Indian security personnel patrol on a highway, in Marhama village, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), April 23, 2025. — Reuters

India has launched a new sinister plot titled "Operation Mahadev" to cover up its failures in the recent clashes with Pakistan, security sources told Geo News on Monday.

They said the new nefarious plot only aimed at crushing the freedom movement in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but also to restore the credibility of the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.