NDMA issues flood, landslide warning for GB, AJK amid more monsoon rains forecast

Met Office predicts heavy rains from July 29 to 31; PDMAs directed to take proactive measures, ensure vigilance

By
Web Desk
|

July 28, 2025

Image shows a man crossing a stream while visiting the flood-hit Kondus Valley of Ghanche district in the Gilgit Baltistan on July 24, 2025. — AFP
  • Showers expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, Muzaffarabad.
  • NDMA warns of urban flooding, rise in Chitral River level.
  • Advises local authorities to ensure readiness off rescue teams.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Monday warned of flood and landslides in Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) due to anticipated monsoon rains from July 28 to 31.

Showers are expected in Gilgit, Skardu, Hunza, and Shigar as well as in Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and Bagh, which may lead to flooding, while heavy showers in hilly regions may also trigger landslides, the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) said in a statement.

The body warned that in Chitral Valley, Buni, and Reshun areas, rainfall combined with melting glaciers may result in a rise in the water flow of the Chitral River, and urban flooding was also likely in Muzaffarabad and Bagh due to heavy downpours.

The NDMA has further directed relevant departments, local authorities and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) to take proactive measures, ensure the readiness of personnel, machinery, and rescue teams and remain vigilant to deal with any emergency situation.

The warning comes as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast heavy rains from July 29 to July 31, which is likely to contribute to flash floods in Kabul River tributaries.

Various parts of the country have been battered by heavy rains, resulting in flash floods and landslides, with the death toll reaching 279 fatalities after eight more people perished in various incidents in the past 24 hours, whereas 676 people were injured.

Punjab remains the hardest-hit province, with 151 confirmed deaths and 536 injuries. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 64 deaths and 80 injuries. In Sindh, 25 people have died and 40 others have been hurt. Balochistan, too, has seen 20 fatalities and four injuries.

In the northern regions, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported nine deaths and four injuries so far, while Azad Kashmir has lost two residents to the weather and seen ten others injured. Islamabad has confirmed eight deaths and three injuries.

Hundreds of homes have been damaged, families displaced, and livestock lost as flooding continues to tear through rural and urban areas alike.

Beyond the human toll, the property damage has been extensive. Just in the past day, 362 homes were reported damaged. The total number of affected homes has now climbed to 1,553. At least 374 livestock have also perished.

