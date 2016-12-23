World's biggest hedge fund is building robot based on founder's brain

Founder of Bridgewater Associates Ray Dalio is leading a project called 'The Book of the Future' that would automate the firm's management.

The system would send 'GPS-style directions' to employees, telling them how they should be spending their time, down to when to make phone calls, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Details of the plans remain top secret and the system is under development.

“The project is like trying to make Ray’s brain into a computer”, said one employee of Bridgewater Associates.

Mr Dalio is known for his unconventional leadership style.

At Bridgewater, meetings are recorded, employees are encouraged to criticise each other, and people are regularly probed on their weaknesses.

And Mr Dalio is very open about his tactics, blogging about this culture.

In a blog about his management principles, Mr Dalio wrote: 'Criticism is both welcomed and encouraged at Bridgewater, so there is no good reason to talk behind people's backs.

Details of when the system may be put in place remain unknown.

0



0





