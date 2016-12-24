Zardari's return triggers political activity in PPP

KARACHI: Former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s return has triggered political activity in the party circles.

The co-chairman has called a meeting on Saturday (today) for party members close to him.

It is expected that the raid by Rangers on Friday at three offices of a close aide of Zardari, just when he returned to Pakistan after 18 months, will be discussed during the meeting.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will also attend the meeting and discuss arrangement to mark death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Pakistan Muslim League Quaid chief Chaudhry Shujaat is also expected to attend the meeting.

Rangers raid offices of Zardari's close aide

Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday afternoon released information regarding raids conducted at offices located on I.I. Chundrigar Road and near the hockey stadium.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers PRO, the raids were conducted on verified reports regarding the presence of illegal arms and ammunition and involvement of arrested suspects in facilitating miscreants.

The Rangers press release also listed details of the arms seized during the raids which included 17 AK47 assault rifles, 4 hand guns, 9 ball bombs and 3,325 rounds of live ammunition.

Important documents were also seized during the raids. After verification of the weapons and ammunition, action would be taken against the facilitators and the owners of the property from where the cache was seized, the Rangers statement said.

Geo News, citing Rangers sources, reported that the offices belong to a company owned by Anwar Majeed who is a close associate of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

