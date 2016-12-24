UN chief asks Pakistan, India to resolve differences through dialogue

NEW YORK: Outgoing UN chief Ban Ki moon has asked Pakistan and India to resolve their differences through dialogue and exercise restraint.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesperson of UN chief, told reporters answering a question over tensions between Pakistan and India “all I can say is the Secretary General has had a very consistent position. One fact we expressed even just last month which is to say that he is following with concern the increase in tensions along the Line of Control and that he urges the governments of India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and encourages them to continue their efforts to resolve their differences peacefully and through dialogue.”

In a statement issued last month, Ban had expressed deep concern over the deterioration of the situation along the LoC and called on all involved to prioritise the restoration of calm and stability in order to prevent any further escalation and loss of life.

—Originally published in The News

0



0





