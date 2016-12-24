Print Story
X

Child falls to death in elevator shaft in Karachi

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Child falls to death in elevator shaft in Karachi

Related Stories

KARACHI: A child was killed on Saturday in an elevator accident at a building in Saddar.

The 12-year-old fell from the eighth floor into the elevator shaft when he opened the door while the lift was not there.

Police said that in the residential apartment building three to four elevators were not working. The administration of the building has been summoned at the police station.

A resident of the building said that the only functional elevator of the building was in a dilapidated condition.

Earlier this month a woman was killed and another man injured after an elevator fell in a residential complex located in the Gulistan-e-Johar area of the city.

In August this year, a delivery boy died in a similar accident at building in Clifton.

 

Child falls to death in elevator shaft in Karachi was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on December 24, 2016 and was last updated on December 24, 2016. This news story is related to Child, Elevator Shaft, Falls. Permanent link to the news story "Child falls to death in elevator shaft in Karachi" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/124871-Child-falls-to-death-in-elevator-shaft-in-Karachi.

GEO TV NETWORK