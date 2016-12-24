Meet Pakistani-origin Aiza, Shanghai's first foreign anti-drug ambassador

SHANGHAI: Aiza Kashif’s strong opposition to drug abuse has led her to serve as the first and only foreign anti-drug ambassador in China's Shanghai province.

Aiza, who hails from Pakistan, has been living in Zhangjiang Town of Shanghai's Pudong for the past five years and teaches science at a school there.

According to the Shanghai Daily, Aiza applied for the position after she saw a poster recruiting ambassadors for anti-drug abuse activities.

Instead of employing conventional methods to addresses the issue, she came up with the idea to produce effective, short videos to propagate her message.

Aiza graduated from the College of Pharmacy at the University of the Punjab, according to the daily.

Aiza also told the Shanghai Daily that China’s strong anti-drug abuse policies were one of the reasons she moved from the US to China.

