Pakistan seeks reopening of money-laundering case against MQM founder

Related Stories Scotland Yard drops MQM’s money laundering case

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to write to British authorities for reopening a money laundering case against founder of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, sources confided to Geo News on Saturday.

"The Ministry of Interior will offer the British authorities to provide more evidences in the case and demand reopening of it under a bilateral agreement of cooperation between the two countries," sources privy to the development told Geo News.

The London Metropolitan Police, in raids conducted at London offices of the MQM in 2012 and 2013, had seized around £400,000, after which they had lodged a case against MQM founder and his aides on charges of money-laundering.

The charges were dropped and the case was withdrawn two months ago on the basis of non-provision of evidences.

The ministry in its letter, which will be written to the UK Home Office next week, will apprise British government of its concerns and reservations over dropping of money-laundering charges against the MQM supremo and subsequent abandonment of investigations into it, sources said.

They said the ministry will provide further evidences against the MQM London leadership so that the suspects could be brought to justice.

0



0





