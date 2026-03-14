CTD operation leaves six terrorists dead in Lakki Marwat

The picture shows law enforcement agency personnel. — APP/File

Gun battle continued for around 40 minutes.

Terrorists open fire on police team.

Identification of killed terrorists underway.

At least six terrorists were killed after opening fire on a Counter-Terrorism Department team during an intelligence-based operation in the Shagayi area of Lakki Marwat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the CTD, the terrorists began firing as soon as they saw the police team, triggering retaliatory action that continued for around 40 minutes.

During the subsequent search operation, six terrorists were found dead, the CTD said, adding that the process of identifying those killed was underway.

Police said four Kalashnikovs, two pistols, eight hand grenades and an improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered from the terrorists.

The Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Zulfiqar Hameed and the additional inspector general CTD praised the police team for the operation.

"We will pursue the terrorists to their hideouts and bring them to justice," IGP Hameed said.

"The blood of the martyrs will not go in vain; we will defeat the enemies of peace," he added.

Operation Ghazab lil-Haq

Since the Taliban regained control of Afghanistan in 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in cross-border terrorist activity, particularly in the provinces of KP and Balochistan, which share a border with Afghanistan.

Amid the rising terror incidents, Pakistan has launched "Operation Ghazab lil-Haq" during which over 650 Afghan Taliban fighters have been killed in Pakistan's strikes along the border and within the neighbouring country.

According to Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, over 855 Afghan Taliban fighters have been injured, 243 checkposts destroyed, 42 captured, and 219 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns eliminated.

Before the operation, Pakistan had also struck seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij (FAK), its affiliates and the Daesh-Khorasan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in response to recent suicide attacks.

The airstrikes were carried out in Nangarhar, Paktika and Khost provinces of Afghanistan, the security sources said, adding that more than 80 militants were killed in the airstrikes.

The two countries, back in October 2025, were also engaged in border clashes after the Afghan Taliban and militants launched unprovoked attacks against Pakistan’s border posts.

The resulting clashes led to the killing of over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants, while 23 Pakistani soldiers were martyred defending the motherland.

However, despite many rounds of talks, both countries failed to reach an agreement due to the Afghan Taliban regime's reluctance to take action against terrorist outfits.