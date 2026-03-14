PTI warns of nationwide movement for Imran Khan release amid health concerns

An image released by PTI shows former prime minister Imran Khan during his appearance via video-link before the Supreme Court on May 16, 2024. — PTI

PTI leaders express grave concern regarding Imran Khan's health.

Imran remains most popular and widely loved leader of nation: PTI

KP CM Afridi slams federal govt’s "irresponsible, illegal conduct".

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have warned that the party would not tolerate any negligence regarding the health of its jailed founder and former prime minister Imran Khan, saying it is fully prepared to launch a major movement for his release, The News reported on Saturday.

They expressed grave concern during a news conference held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House on Friday over the “deteriorating health” of the deposed premier and demanded his immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital for specialised medical treatment.

Imran Khan, they emphasised, remains the most popular and widely loved leader of the nation.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi, flanked by senior party leaders, came down hard on the federal government’s “irresponsible and illegal conduct” regarding the health of PTI founder as well as what he termed, politically motivated cases against him.

“The party founder is not an ordinary citizen; he is the former prime minister of Pakistan, and the government has both a legal and moral responsibility to ensure that he receives proper medical treatment,” he emphasised.

The government’s refusal to allow access to Imran’s personal doctors and family members, Afridi contended, is a blatant violation of basic human rights and legal protocols. He insisted such behaviour would not be tolerated and said the PTI is fully prepared to launch a massive movement for the party founder’s release.

However, he pointed out that the party had temporarily slowed its political activities out of respect for the holy month of Ramadan, emphasising that the party’s preparations, passion and spirit remain fully intact.

The provincial chief executive condemned the government’s handling of the party leader, describing it as irresponsible and unlawful. He added that the party had made every possible effort to secure appropriate medical care for Imran, but the current government had repeatedly rejected these requests.

The PTI leaders also called for immediate access to Imran’s personal physicians and for unhindered meetings between him, his family members and the senior party leadership, warning that any further delay could have serious consequences.

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter president, MNA Junaid Akbar, highlighted what he described as a broader political crackdown, pointing to the disqualification of PTI senators and suppression of party workers.

He warned that the government’s internal repression is being accompanied by a failing foreign policy, citing increasingly complex and dangerous dynamics in relations with the Taliban administration in Afghanistan.

Junaid Akbar cautioned that the continued mistreatment of their party leader is fueling tensions that the current administration may ultimately be unable to control. He added that the obstacles being placed in the way of his medical treatment are unacceptable to them.

Senior party leader and noted lawyer Babar Awan described the secrecy surrounding the PTI founder’s medical condition as a criminal act. He issued a strong warning to the authorities, stating that if any harm comes to him due to a lack of proper care, those responsible would find no place to hide in the country. Awan reiterated that the party’s struggle remains peaceful and within the bounds of the law, but its demand for transparency is non-negotiable.

Former KP finance minister Taimur Jhagra emphasised that the PTI remains the only political force firmly standing with the Constitution. He warned that the government’s hostile conduct is widening the divide between the public and state institutions. “Medical treatment is a fundamental right,” he said. “The government must decide now if they want to de-escalate.”

Party lawmaker Shahid Khattak said they are not politicising a health issue but are genuinely concerned about the risk of irreversible damage to the PTI founder’s health and vision. He appealed to the judiciary to expedite hearings of all pending cases and to order his immediate transfer to Shifa International Hospital.

The PTI leaders urged the courts and relevant authorities to take swift and effective action to ensure the protection of his rights and wellbeing. They also emphasised that their party will continue its struggle within constitutional and legal limits to prevent the growing divide and mistrust between the public and state institutions.