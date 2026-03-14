 
Geo News

4-magnitude earthquake shakes Karachi, tremors felt in 4 major areas

Jolts reported from across metropolis, including densely populated areas like Landhi, Khurramabad, Malir, Korangi

By
Syed Daniyal Hussain
|

March 14, 2026

A Richter scale measures an earthquake. — AFP/File
A Richter scale measures an earthquake. — AFP/File

  • Epicentre located 100 km south of Karachi, depth 10km.
  • Residents rush out of homes and offices during tremors.
  • No immediate reports of casualties or damage: authorities.

KARACHI: Residents in several parts of Karachi felt jolts from an earthquake on Friday, sending people rushing out of homes and offices.

The tremors were reported in Landhi, Khurramabad, Malir, and Korangi, according to the Seismic Centre. 

The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 4, with a depth of 10 kilometres, and its epicentre was about 100 kilometres south of Karachi.

Authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

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