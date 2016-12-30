Shahryar says PCB preparing legal case against BCCI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday said that it is preparing a legal case to seek compensation from the BCCI for dishonouring the MoU signed between the two boards in 2014.

The MoU, which was a condition for Pakistan’s support to the now-abolished big three formula in ICC, outlined six full bilateral series between the neighbouring country during a period of eight years from 2015 to 2013.

However, making political tension as an excuse, India has been refusing to play series against Pakistan. Now, PCB says enough is enough and the patience has reached the boiling point.

“We are not begging India to play series, but we want India to compensate the losses it has caused to us by dishonouring the MoU agreed between PCB and BCCI,” said Shahryar Khan, chairman PCB after board’s marathon meeting in Karachi.

“The board of governor has given to approval to initiate the legal proceedings,” he added.

Chairman PCB insisted that although MoU is not a legal binding document, but ICC was a witness to the agreement and such document can’t be dishonoured.

The board is now preparing initial legal documents, which it will send to BCCI and the ICC.

“ICC was also a party to it, it was signed in ICC’s meeting. We’ll send our legal case to BCCI and ICC to seek compensation for our losses,” the chairman said.

Board hopes to start legal proceedings in three months.

The PCB has also revealed that BCCI was asked by the ICC to present anything in writing if their government has refused them to play with Pakistan when they opted out of the women series but BCCI couldn’t provide any supporting documents to their claim.

Chairman PCB, once again, stated that PCB is in no doubt as far as hosting the PSL final in Lahore is concerned.

“We are confident, we are talking to players, their agents and other stakeholders to make sure that final is played in Lahore on March 7th,” said Shahryar Khan.

His arguments were backed by Najam Sethi, who said that we’re even ready to pay extra to the players who would come to Pakistan and play the PSL final.

“This is very important for us, the PSL final in Lahore will open doors for international teams as well,” Najam told the media.

The PCB’s Board of Governors, as stated by Shahryar Khan, has also expressed disappointment at Pakistan’s loss in the Melbourne Test.

“We wasted all what we achieved in last innings of Brisbane Test and first innings of Melbourne Test, this wasn’t the match for Pakistan to lose,” said Shahryar Khan

The chairman PCB also expressed displeasure on recent dismal performance of Pakistan women’s Cricket team and Pakistan’s U19 team and indicated on changes in the management and selection committee of both the squads in few days.

