T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka win toss, opt to bowl first against England

First Super Eights fixture between Pakistan and New Zealand was washed out on Saturday

February 22, 2026

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) and his England counterpart Harry Brook (centre) present for tossin Group 2 fixture of ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 22, 2026. — Screengrab
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bowl first against England in the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on Sunday.

Co-hosts Sri Lanka and England are in Group 2 alongside Pakistan and New Zealand, whose match was washed out on Saturday.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for March 4 and 5, following the conclusion of the Super Eights stage.

Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(wk), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

