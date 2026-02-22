T20 World Cup: South Africa win toss, opt to bat first against India

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — BCCI

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third Super Eight match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides have clashes seven times in T20 World Cups, with India leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the final of the 2024 edition, which the Men in Blue won by seven runs.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.