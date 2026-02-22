 
Geo News

T20 World Cup: South Africa win toss, opt to bat first against India

India lead 5-2 in head-to-head in T20 World Cups

By
Web Desk
|

February 22, 2026

South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and Indias Suryakumar Yadav at the toss for their ICC Mens T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — BCCI
South Africa captain Aiden Markram (left) and India's Suryakumar Yadav at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 22, 2026. — BCCI

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the third Super Eight match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides have clashes seven times in T20 World Cups, with India leading the head-to-head 5-2.

Their last meeting in the tournament came in the final of the 2024 edition, which the Men in Blue won by seven runs.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

T20 World Cup: Rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand's Super Eight clash
T20 World Cup: Rain washes out Pakistan vs New Zealand's Super Eight clash
Will rain disrupt Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Colombo?
Will rain disrupt Pakistan vs New Zealand match in Colombo?
'Hard to beat': Ricky Ponting showers praise on Saim Ayub
'Hard to beat': Ricky Ponting showers praise on Saim Ayub
Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement again
Floyd Mayweather to come out of retirement again
Neymar hints at retirement by end of 2026
Neymar hints at retirement by end of 2026
Pakistan take on New Zealand in opening Super Eight clash today video
Pakistan take on New Zealand in opening Super Eight clash today
Mike Hesson explains Babar Azam's demotion in must-win Namibia clash
Mike Hesson explains Babar Azam's demotion in must-win Namibia clash
Australia finish T20 WC 2026 campaign with victory over Oman
Australia finish T20 WC 2026 campaign with victory over Oman