Basit Ali hands in resignation to PCB

KARACHI: The head coach of Pakistan’s women cricket team and the chief selector of Pakistan’s U19 team Basit Ali has decided to break up his ties with Pakistan Cricket Board and step aside from both the positions in PCB.

Basit, who was also center of controversy after being accused of slapping former international player Mahmood Hamid, made his mind moments after chairman PCB criticized performance of Pakistan’s women and U19 team during the press conference.

“I am leaving my both the posts from PCB, I cannot afford to make more enemies,” Basit told Geo.tv in a short conversation.

It was unclear that what irked Basit Ali the most, the recent controversy involving him and Mahmood Hamid or the statement by Chairman PCB on performance of U19 and Women teams, as he was linked to both.

Basit Ali was in hot waters after the reports that he slapped former player Mahmood Hamid for his criticism on performance of teams under Basit. He later tendered apology to Mahmood during a TV show.

PCB, when contacted, expressed unawareness on any such development and said that it will only comment when anything is received in writing.

46-year-old Basit has represented Pakistan in 19 Tests and 50 ODIs between 1993 and 1996.

