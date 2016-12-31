President presents Nishan-e-Imtiaz to COAS, CJCSC

ISLAMABAD: An award ceremony for the top military leadership of the country was held on Saturday at the President House.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Hayat was presented the Nishan-e-Imitiaz by President Mamnoon Hussain.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, federal ministers and a civil and military leadership attended the event.

