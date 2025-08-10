PTI to launch lawyers' movement against likely 27th Amendment: Asad Qaiser

PTI leader Asad Qaiser (centre) along with former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair (left) and TTAP opposition alliance head Mahmood Khan Achakzai addressing the press conference in Islamabad on August 10, 2025. — Screengrab via Geo News

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser has announced the launch of a lawyers' movement against the anticipated 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling it a major threat to democratic norms.

The potential 27th Amendment came into discussions, again, despite the federal government categorically rejecting the enactment of the new constitutional tweaks last month, which were rumoured to be about provincial rights.

"The PTI will also consult lawyers on the 26th Amendment," said Qaiser, addressing a press conference flanked by opposition alliance Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) head Mahmood Khan Achakzai and former Sindh governor Muhammad Zubair Umar on Sunday.

It is noteworthy to mention here that the Imran Khan-founded party strongly opposed the 26th constitutional tweak and staged a walkout during the voting on the amendment bill in the marathon session of the National Assembly, which passed it in October last year.

He alleged that the current system to govern the country is neither legal, constitutional, nor democratic.

Qaiser said that the opposition alliance "is committed to using every available forum against oppression and injustice", adding that the party has devised a schedule outlining activities for the month.

The former custodian of the house also slammed the government over the disqualification of the PTI lawmakers, alleging that the National Assembly is "being controlled" and has been turned into a "drama".

He criticised the treatment of parliamentarians, claiming they face humiliation in front of Adiala jail and are denied their right to inspect prison conditions despite parliamentary rules allowing such visits.

Questioning the legality of barring lawmakers from jail visits, Qaiser said: "Members of parliament have the privilege to visit prisons around the world — why is it being denied here?"

He further claimed that all current decisions are being made under "administrative pressure". He urged that the cases of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and other political prisoners be heard and decided strictly on merit.

Addressing the press conference, Achakzai warned that tampering with the Constitution would shake the very foundations of Pakistan.

Zubair also told journalists that every Pakistani wants to raise their voice against this system, adding that the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] has completed three and a half years, referring to the ruling coalition.

"The claim that Pakistan was going to default was false — the country was never on the brink of default," claimed the ex-Sindh governor. He added that statements about sacrificing politics to save the state were untrue.