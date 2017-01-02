Print Story
WDWeb Desk

#AbKhelJamayGa: Ali Zafar releases official anthem for PSL 2017

The wait is finally over! Pakistan’s music icon Ali Zafar has released the official anthem for the second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is all set to begin from February 9, 2017.

The anthem, titled ‘Ab Khel Jamay Ga’ is Ali Zafar’s second consecutive foray into PSL. He also sang the official theme song 'Ab Khel Kay Dikha' for the inaugural edition of PSL last year.

In a statement released by Ali Zafar, he said, “I am honoured to have been chosen to write, compose and perform the anthem again this year. After last time's phenomenal response I assume the expectations for this year must be that much higher. Therefore I have tried to make a song that's fun, and not only celebrates the success of last year’s achievement but which anticipates what's in store for the year to come.”

Check out the official anthem for PSL 2.0 here:

