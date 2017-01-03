Met Office forecast rain in upper parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Met Office informed that a westerly wave is likely to approach upper parts of the country on Tuesday. Under the influence of this weather system, intermittent rain/thunderstorm and snowfall are expected over upper parts of the country from next Tuesday to Saturday.

Scattered rain is expected over Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA, Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions), Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Isolated light rain/snowfall over the hills is expected over Quetta and Zhob divisions.

Light to moderate snowfall is also expected over the hills of Malakand, Hazara divisions, Galliyat, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Intermittent rain may trigger landslides in the mountainous areas of KP, GB and Kashmir

as continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. However, a fresh westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on Tuesday and likely to persist during next 2-3 days.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain is expected at isolated places of Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper FATA, Gilgit- Baltistan and Kashmir. Dense foggy conditions are likely to continue over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

