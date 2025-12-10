Not witchcraft but hard work key to Pakistan's progress: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses National Ulema Convention in Islamabad, Decemeber 10, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PM wants scholars to play role in curbing sectarianism.

He praises armed forces for victory against India.

PM vows to put country on path of economic prosperity.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday that the key to Pakistan’s progress lies in hard work, not witchcraft, stressing national unity to address the country’s challenges.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government ministers have alleged time and again that when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in power, witchcraft influenced high-level decision-making.

In his address to the National Ulema Convention in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the country could not achieve sustainable economic development without the complete elimination of terrorism, extremism and sectarianism from the country.

PM Shehbaz urged religious scholars to play a proactive role in discouraging sectarianism and promoting unity, harmony and brotherhood among all schools of thought. He said creating an atmosphere of national cohesion was essential for ensuring the country’s prosperity and future progress.

The convention was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir, ministers, parliamentarians, and a large number of religious scholars from various schools of thought.

The prime minister said that Allah had blessed Pakistan with a great victory in the Maarka-e-Haq against India, which he said was due to the professionalism and bravery of the armed forces, as well as the prayers of the nation.

He said Field Marshal Munir had led the war with courage and unwavering resolve, while all services, the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy, contributed equally to the victory.

The world, he added, was acknowledging Pakistan’s performance, and Muslim countries were expressing pride over the historic victory. Despite this, he noted, certain elements continued to spread propaganda against the armed forces.

Calling out the menace of terrorism, he said the khawarij were carrying out attacks and targeting innocent citizens and security personnel. He said he often met families of martyred soldiers who expressed pride in the sacrifices of their sons for the country.

As regards the economy, the prime minister said Pakistan had reached a stage from which it was about to take off towards accelerated growth. He said the country’s political and military leadership had worked tirelessly to steer the nation away from the risk of default.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to put Pakistan on the path of economic prosperity, saying this was the time for implementation and hard work. By implementing austerity measures and working collectively, he added, the nation could fulfill the dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said national unity was indispensable for addressing all challenges facing the country and for achieving long-term stability and development.

'Terrorism is India's practice'

For his part, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan share a deep connection, and the defence treaty between them is historic.

He stated that Allah has granted Pakistan, among all Muslim countries, the honour of being the protectors of the Haramain. He warned that a nation which abandons knowledge and the pen will be filled with disorder and corruption.

Field Marshal Munir said that respect and strength come through hard work and knowledge, not division. He stated that terrorism is India’s practice, and Pakistan confronts enemies openly.

He added that in an Islamic state, no one except the state can order jihad. He said that success in the battle for truth comes with Allah’s support. He urged scholars to keep the nation united and to broaden the perspective of the public.