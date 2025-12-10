Bilawal opposes banning any political party as PTI 'seeks contact' with PPP

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (left) and PTI founder Imran Khan. — X@NAofPakistan/Reuters

PTI "decides to initiate contacts with PPP: sources.

Bilawal urges "political party in KP" improve conduct.

PPP chief slams attempts to undermine institutions.



LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday voiced his opposition to a ban on any political party, saying imposing governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was not a demand by him or his party.

His remarks come after several ministers of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led federal government called for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over what they call the party's "anti-state" and "anti-army" narrative.

"I am not in favour of banning any political party, but the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa must improve their conduct," Bilawal said while speaking to the media in Lahore.

The PPP chairman warned that any interference in ongoing counterterrorism operations could create serious problems, adding that if a political party becomes a facilitator for terrorists, imposing governor's rule might become unavoidable.

Debate about ousting the KP government intensified after State Minister for Law Aqeel Malik said that the federal government was "seriously considering" imposing a governor's rule in the province, citing the security situation and poor governance.

In response, PTI-backed KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi dared the PML-N-led government to impose the governor's rule.

Bilawal's comments on a ban of political parties come amid reports that the PTI has decided to initiate contacts with the PPP — an ally of the PML-N in the Centre — through the multi-party opposition alliance, Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Ayeen-Pakistan (TTAP).

Sources said that the PPP will be invited to participate in a two-day national conference to explore ways for political dialogue.

The ruling PML-N, however, would not be invited to the conference, they added.

According to sources, the PTI has linked any possibility of negotiations with the government to a meeting between political allies, including Mahmood Achakzai, and jailed PTI founder Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, the PPP chairman highlighted Pakistan's security situation, stating: "A war-like situation is developing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa."

He welcomed the idea of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz contesting elections from Sindh, urging all parties to participate in the polls in the province.

The former foreign minister said that threats from Afghanistan were proving real, with terrorists from the neighbouring country carrying out attacks on Pakistani soil.

"This is a serious risk, and our armed forces are confronting the challenge," he added.

Addressing internal political dynamics, Bilawal criticised "political forces" attempting to undermine institutions and urged all parties to keep politics within limits.

"A political party is acting like a 'political dajjal'. They want to create a wedge between the public and the armed forces," he said, urging the political party to improve its conduct.