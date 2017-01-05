Print Story
The beauty of Islamabad blooms after rain

RSRashida Shoaib

Pakistan
 It won’t be an exaggeration to say that Islamabad is one of the most beautiful capitals in the world. The unparalleled natural scenic beauty with the splash of colours makes it stand out from others.

But from last three months, the question, ‘When will there be rain’ was the talk of the town. The wait was over today — as the rain droplets started touching the soil of federal capital — the hidden beauty unravelled again.

The boon which started during the time of Fajar, continued for five hours, sometimes in the shape of heavy showers, sometimes with a light drizzle. But regardless of the form or intensity, it was simply beautiful. Beautiful to the extent that words can’t grasp its ecstasy — One can only know it by feeling it.

Have a look:

