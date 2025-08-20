Schools, colleges in Karachi to remain closed tomorrow amid heavy rain

Students take lessons during class in Sindh. — AFP/File

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Wednesday announced the closure of all public and private educational institutions in Karachi for Thursday in view of the city's situation following heavy rains.

According to the notification, the decision applies to all schools and colleges across the metropolis.

The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi rose to 17 on Wednesday after intermittent downpours battered the city since the day before, with the port city receiving more monsoon showers at night.

The aftermath of yesterday's urban flooding remains visible across the city, with stranded vehicles and potholes scattered along major thoroughfares.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported 178 millimetres of rainfall in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 145 millimetres on University Road during the past 24 hours.

Drainage operations continued through the day to clear key roads, including Karsaz and Malir Halt, where several vehicles remained stuck. Rainwater also inundated parts of the Old City Area, Aram Bagh, Sindh High Court, Liaquatabad, and University Road.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are impacting southern Pakistan. More showers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi tomorrow, raising concerns of fresh urban flooding.

In view of the deteriorating conditions, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday had announced a public holiday in Karachi for today (Wednesday) as the city reeled from heavy rainfall and widespread disruption.