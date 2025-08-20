Death toll climbs to 17 as monsoon showers batter Karachi again

People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi rose to 17 on Wednesday after intermittent downpours battered the city since the day before, with the port city recieves more monsoon showers in the night.

The aftermath of yesterday’s urban flooding remains visible across the city, with stranded vehicles and potholes scattered along major thoroughfares.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported 178 millimetres of rainfall in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 145 millimetres on University Road during the past 24 hours.

Drainage operations continued through the day to clear key roads, including Karsaz and Malir Halt, where several vehicles remained stuck. Rainwater also inundated parts of the Old City Area, Aram Bagh, Sindh High Court, Liaquatabad, and University Road.

Police confirmed that children and a woman were among the deceased. In one incident, a 70-year-old disabled man was found dead inside his PECHS residence after reportedly falling from his bed into accumulated rainwater.

The power situation also worsened, with 2,000 feeders restored but 240 still down, suspending electricity in multiple neighbourhoods, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Gadap, Bin Qasim, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sultanabad, Moinabad, and DHA. Many areas have been without electricity for over 24 hours.

Flight operations at Jinnah International Airport remain heavily affected, with several domestic flights cancelled as airline and PIA staff were unable to reach duty stations due to flooding. International flight schedules also suffered delays.

In view of the deteriorating conditions, the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court ordered the closure of all courts in Karachi, including the principal seat and subordinate courts.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are impacting southern Pakistan. More showers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi today and tomorrow, raising concerns of fresh urban flooding.