 
Geo News

Death toll climbs to 17 as monsoon showers batter Karachi again

Power outages and flight disruptions persist after city’s torrential downpour

By
Web Desk
|

August 20, 2025

People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. — Reuters
People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, Pakistan, August 19, 2025. — Reuters  
  • Power supply remains suspended in several Karachi areas.
  •  Multiple domestic flights cancelled at Jinnah International.
  •  Sindh High Court shuts down amid flooding.

KARACHI: The death toll from rain-related incidents in Karachi rose to 17 on Wednesday after intermittent downpours battered the city since the day before, with the port city recieves more monsoon showers in the night.    

The aftermath of yesterday’s urban flooding remains visible across the city, with stranded vehicles and potholes scattered along major thoroughfares.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported 178 millimetres of rainfall in Gulshan-e-Hadeed and 145 millimetres on University Road during the past 24 hours.

Drainage operations continued through the day to clear key roads, including Karsaz and Malir Halt, where several vehicles remained stuck. Rainwater also inundated parts of the Old City Area, Aram Bagh, Sindh High Court, Liaquatabad, and University Road.

Police confirmed that children and a woman were among the deceased. In one incident, a 70-year-old disabled man was found dead inside his PECHS residence after reportedly falling from his bed into accumulated rainwater.

The power situation also worsened, with 2,000 feeders restored but 240 still down, suspending electricity in multiple neighbourhoods, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, North Nazimabad, Malir, Korangi, Orangi Town, Liaquatabad, Gadap, Bin Qasim, PECHS, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sultanabad, Moinabad, and DHA. Many areas have been without electricity for over 24 hours.

Flight operations at Jinnah International Airport remain heavily affected, with several domestic flights cancelled as airline and PIA staff were unable to reach duty stations due to flooding. International flight schedules also suffered delays.

In view of the deteriorating conditions, the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court ordered the closure of all courts in Karachi, including the principal seat and subordinate courts.

According to the PMD, strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are impacting southern Pakistan. More showers, with isolated heavy falls, are expected in Karachi today and tomorrow, raising concerns of fresh urban flooding.

Sindh CM slams Karachiites for leaving homes despite public holiday amid heavy rains video
Sindh CM slams Karachiites for leaving homes despite public holiday amid heavy rains
PM Shehbaz warns of more torrential rains as floods devastate KP
PM Shehbaz warns of more torrential rains as floods devastate KP
In pictures: Torrential rains paralyse Karachi, again
In pictures: Torrential rains paralyse Karachi, again
Relief efforts underway after devastating floods hit KP, GB
Relief efforts underway after devastating floods hit KP, GB
Swept away: Flash floods, failed systems bane of Pakistan's north
Swept away: Flash floods, failed systems bane of Pakistan's north
Karachi building collapse leaves several injured, two rescued from rubble
Karachi building collapse leaves several injured, two rescued from rubble
Karachiites' woes persist as fresh spell batters rain-hit city video
Karachiites' woes persist as fresh spell batters rain-hit city
Death toll from northern Pakistan monsoon floods hits almost 400
Death toll from northern Pakistan monsoon floods hits almost 400