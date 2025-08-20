 
Karachi weather forecast: Will it rain tomorrow?

PMD warns city can see further rainfall on Thursday with thunder and lightning

August 20, 2025

People wade through a flooded road after the monsoon rain in Karachi, August 19, 2025. — Reuters
KARACHI: Chief Meteorologist Amir Haider Laghari on Wednesday said that the spell of monsoon showers is expected to persist in Karachi until August 23.

Laghari, speaking on Geo News’ programme “Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath”, added that more rainfall is also likely in the city tomorrow (Thursday).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), powerful monsoon currents are influencing most parts of Sindh.

Various areas of Karachi witnessed moderate to heavy showers accompanied by thunder, while several localities experienced downpours throughout the day.

The department warned that the city could see further rainfall tomorrow with thunder and lightning. It added that most areas are likely to receive moderate showers, while a few places could experience heavy rain.

The PMD further stated that the ongoing monsoon system is expected to continue impacting Karachi and other parts of Sindh until August 23.

