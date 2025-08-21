Karachi braces for more rainfall as monsoon system lingers

A view of dark clouds hovering over Karachi, August 20, 2025. — INP

Torrential showers recorded in Orangi Town area.

Rainfall expected until after Friday as system weakens.

Monsoon may return with stronger intensity end-August.

KARACHI: Weather analyst Jawad Memon has warned that Karachi is set to experience another round of rainfall on Thursday (today), as the prevailing monsoon system over Keti Bandar, Sindh, and the north Arabian Sea continues to fuel storm activity.

According to Memon, thunderclouds are expected to form between 12:30pm and 1:00pm, followed by rainfall spells in the late afternoon, evening, and night. “In some areas it will be moderate rain, and in some areas it will be heavy, torrential rainfall — the same situation as we saw yesterday will be seen again,” he said.

He added that while the system’s intensity is expected to gradually decrease from Friday, light to moderate rain could continue. “We are fine for only a few days after that,” Memon cautioned, warning that another, potentially stronger monsoon system appears to be heading towards Sindh at the end of the month, around August 29–30.

Similarly, the Met Office has forecast moderate intensity rain with thunder at most places in Karachi within the next 24 hours, with a possibility of torrential downpours in some localities.

It said the minimum temperature recorded today was 29°C, with humidity at 81%. Winds are currently blowing from the southeast at 3 kilometres per hour.

Rainfall Statistics

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) reported that Orangi Town recorded the city’s highest rainfall in the past 24 hours with 113 millimetres. Faisal Base received 43mm, followed by Korangi with 36mm and Keamari with 31mm.

Jinnah Terminal recorded 28mm, University Road and Masroor Base 24mm each, while DHA Phase 2 and the Airport Old Area recorded 21mm apiece.

Gulshan-e-Hadeed saw 20mm of rain, Nazimabad 19mm, and Surjani Town and Saadi Town 16mm each. North Karachi reported 9mm, while Gulshan-e-Maymar received 7mm.