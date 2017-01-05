Nearly 1000 cars torched on New Year's in France

Related Stories Cars burned, fuel short in France pensions protest

Almost 950 cars were set on fire in France on New Year, and over 450 people have been arrested for offenses including arson and vandalism.

The confusing car-burning “festivity” in France is a yearly occurrence for reasons unbeknownst to anyone. Possible factors leading to such acts may be discontentment and rage, celebration or some kind of strange pattern-setting move.

Some media reports state that the protests date back to 1990s, when the country’s poor wanted to be heard.

While the trend of setting vehicles on fire has decreased over the past three years in France, 2017 saw an approximately 17.5% rise in the crime from last year’s 804.

Figures for past five years were disclosed in a chart made by online news outlet Quartz’s Atlas:

An official statement from French Interior Ministry pertaining to what has transpired only acknowledged “troubles with public order,” but did not focus on what elements were involved or why it continued, RT reported.

Revealing of the New Year arson numbers was halted by the government sometime back, although it has been common since about three decades.

The fights and unruly behaviour are usually between youth and the security authorities, with this year being no different, as a few officials were injured.

However, since it is an annual happening and considering general elections are scheduled for April 2017, the New Year arson and vandalism makes way for blame games.

France is experiencing a noticeable growth in support for rightist players, who have already issued comments holding the current government responsible for being unable to control the New Year vandalism.

