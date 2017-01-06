Motorcycle rickshaw collides with train, six school children killed

LODHRAN: A motorcycle-rickshaw collided with a train on Friday morning, killing eight including six schoolchildren and the driver. According to reports, 15 children were on their way to school when the crash took place.

Railways Minister, Khawaja Saad Rafique has ordered an investigation into the crash. Speaking to journalists, Rafique said there were questions related to the crash which would only be answered when the investigation is complete. He added that human error and the presence of dense fog could not be ruled out as the reason for the crash.

The driver, assistant and gateman are being questioned as part of the investigation. “We have to wait for the investigation to be complete before placing blame on anyone,” Rafique said.

The Hazara Express departed from the Lodhran station at 8:05 AM and according to the Railways Minister the crash took place at 8:08 AM.

The gate where the crash took place was open. Railways sources have revealed to Geo News that there is an electronic system at the gate and if it is open, the train will not get the green light to proceed.

Funeral prayers

Funeral prayers for six victims of the horrific crash, all of whom belonged to the same family, have been offered in Lodhran's Basti Mimberwala. The victims included two siblings, Maryam and Fahad.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed on the occasion, as locals gathered for the prayers.

Additional reporting by Amin Hafeez

