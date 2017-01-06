Key suspect held in Sindh University student death case

Related Stories Hostel student of Sindh University hangs herself to death

HYDERABAD: Police have rounded up prime suspect in the case involving mysterious death of a female student at the hostel of Sindh University Jamshoro, officials said Friday.

Briefing the media here, DIG Hyderabad Khadim Rind claimed to have arrested prime suspect in Naila Rind case and recovered images and videos of 30 other girls from him.

"The suspect is a habitual criminal, who would blackmail young girls," he stated, adding that he trapped around 30 other girls.

Police traced him with the help of mobile data that showed he was in contact with the deceased girl, the DIG added.

Rind further said the authorities had first of all sent body of the girl for post mortem and that there were no torture marks found on that.

He said the family of the deceased girl was satisfied with investigations of the case.

Earlier reports suggested the female student, who was living in hostel at Sindh University Jamshoro, had hanged herself in an alleged suicide.

The girl, hailing from a small village near Sindh's Qambar city, was enrolled in the varsity’s Sindhi Department, and lived in Marvi hostel, police had said.

