Extortion calls to Karachi traders made from foreign-registered numbers: police report

Traders in Karachi received extortion calls from mobile numbers registered in Iran, Nigeria, and the Philippines, according to a Sindh police investigation report.

At least eight incidents of extortion targeting property dealers in Karachi, the country’s economic hub, were reported during the last quarter of 2025, revealed the report seen by Geo News.

“Wasiullah Lakho group made a telephone call from an Iranian number to collect extortion. Khizr, who collected the payments via an online application, was arrested,” read the report.

The report came a day after Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced that red notices would be issued to apprehend members of the foreign extortion gangs, following reports of threats to traders, industrialists, and property dealers.

The issue of extortion calls came into the limelight this week when Mohammed Hassan Bakshi, chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (Abad), revealed that Karachi’s business community was continuously receiving extortion chits and threatening phone calls.

As per the police investigation report, eight members of the Association of Builders and Developers (Abad) received extortion calls since September 27, 2025.

The first incident of extortion call was reported in Malir on September 27, the report said, adding that an FIR was lodged the same day at Malir City Police Station.

The police later arrested three suspects during a raid in Nazimabad on December 13. The suspects made the telephone call to the trader from mobile number registered in foreign country.

Second incident of extortion reported in Bahadurabad on September 30, the police said, adding that the suspect involved in the case was arrested. The suspect used to receive extortion from different online applications, the report added.

The third such incident took place on December 2 in Soldier Bazar, the police said, adding that one suspect involved in the incident was gunned down and five others arrested.

In the fourth incident, an extortion call was made from the same number in December to a trader in Soldier Bazar, the report further said. One suspect in the case was arrested, it added.

In the fifth such case, an extortion call was made to a trader in the Saddar area of the metropolis during the current month.

The sixth extortion call was made from an African country to a builder in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. Two weeks back, a builder in Nazimabad received an extortion call from an African country, the report said, adding that Darakhshan police arrested a suspect involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, a builder, residing in the Garden area of the port city, received an extortion call from abroad, the report revealed, adding that the police, in collaboration with the law enforcement agencies, arrested eight members of the gang.

According to a separate report issued by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the police, a total of 171 extortion cases were registered in the metropolis during the current year.

During investigations, 75 of the 171 complaints were found to be genuine, the report said, adding that the remaining 96 cases were related to property disputes, transactions, and personal matters.

The police claimed that 71 of the 75 extortion cases were resolved, putting the resolution rate at 95%.

The report added that 128 suspects were involved in these extortion cases, with six extortionists killed and 14 arrested in injured condition.

A total of 91 suspects involved in extortion were arrested during the ongoing year, the report said.

Talking to Geo News, Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon said that investigations into all the incidents are underway.

All the extortion calls were made from foreign and fake numbers, he said, adding that ringleaders behind the extortion calls are residing in different countries.

“The police’s special investigation unit is working on the extortion cases,” he added.

Responding to a question, the Sindh police chief said that they would seek help from other agencies too if necessary.

Relevant agencies have been included in the investigations related to the extortion calls, he added.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar demanded the provincial government to take strict action against the extortionists.

“Menace of extortion is rearing its head once again. Traders are receiving extortion calls and slips from abroad,” he added.

The MQM-P leader urged the provincial government to issue red warrants against those involved in extortion cases.