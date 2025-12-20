Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in Toshakhana 2 case

PTI founder Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi arrive to appear in a high court in Lahore on May 15, 2023. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: A special court on Saturday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years' imprisonment each in the Toshakhana 2 case.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand pronounced the verdict after conducting 80 hearings at Adiala Jail. The case involves the acquisition of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set at a nominal price.

According to the judgment, Imran and Bushra were jailed for 10 years each under sections 34, 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years’ imprisonment each under section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 1947.

They were also fined a total of Rs16.4 million.

The Toshakhana 2 case, involving Imran and his spouse, began on July 13, 2024, when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took both into custody at Adiala jail. They remained in NAB’s custody for 37 days before the investigation was completed. On August 20, 2024, NAB filed a reference in the Accountability Court regarding the case.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision pertaining to NAB amendments, the case was transferred to the FIA Anti-Corruption Court on September 9, 2024. The FIA included charges under Section 5 of the PCA, 1947 and Section 409 of the PPC.

The trial formally began on September 16, 2024, with Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand presiding over the first hearing at Adiala jail. Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court on October 23, 2024, and released the following day.

Imran also received bail on November 20, 2024. On December 12, 2024, formal charges were framed against both accused. The trial continued for nearly a year, with over 80 hearings conducted at Adiala Jail.

The prosecution recorded statements of 21 witnesses, completing cross-examinations of 18 key witnesses. Notable witnesses included former Military Secretary Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Ahmad, private appraiser Sohaib Abbasi, and Imran Khan’s former Principal Secretary Inamullah.

The FIA prosecution team was led by Federal Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, along with Barristers Umair Majeed Malik, Bilal Butt, and Shahvez Gilani. The defence was represented by Arshad Tabrez, Qausain Faisal Mufti, and Barrister Salman Safdar.