PTI slams Toshakhana case verdict against party founder, spouse

This collage shows Salman Akram Raja (left) and Aleema Khan. — Facebook.com/SalmanAkramRaja INP/file

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday slammed the Toshakhan-2 case verdict against former prime minister Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, saying that the decision was announced in the absence of the accused and lawyers.

A special court on Saturday sentenced former PM Imran and his wife to 17 years' imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case involving the under-priced purchase of luxury state gifts.

Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand pronounced the verdict after conducting 80 hearings at Adiala jail. The case involves the acquisition of an expensive Bulgari jewellery at a nominal price.

According to the judgment, Imran and Bushra were jailed for 10 years each under sections 34, 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years’ imprisonment each under section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) 1947.

“Imran’s family was not allowed inside the jail, where a 'kangaroo' court announced the verdict of the Toshakhana-2 case,” PTI said in a statement on X while reacting to the verdict.

The party also shared a video showing Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khan, inside a car, questioning why she is being prevented from moving forward.

“They can’t stop us. The jail trial is today,” Imran’s sister Aleema Khan said in a video shared by PTI X account.

Talking to the media today, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja slammed the Toshakhana-2 case verdict, saying that denying the presence of family members and lawyers during court proceedings violated fundamental legal rights.

He said the presence of Bushra Bibi, Imran's family and legal counsel in court was a “basic right”. He added that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had clearly ordered that family members must be allowed to attend hearings.

“We are part of the legal team, and it is our right to be present during the hearing,” Raja said.

Raja further alleged that the case was being pursued on the basis of approvers rather than solid evidence. “This case is being run on the statements of approvers,” he said, adding that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had assessed the same valuation that was mentioned in the official documents.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar also raised objections to the trial process while speaking to reporters outside Adiala jail.

He said lawyers were informed about the hearing at around 8pm, describing the developments in the Toshakhana-2 case as sudden.

"[The] case was adjourned on October 16. Today, arguments were to be completed, not the verdict announced,” he said. Safdar claimed the decision was announced in the absence of the accused and their lawyers.

According to Safdar, the court sentenced both the PTI founding chairman and Bushra Bibi to 17 years in prison each and imposed a fine of Rs164 million. He said the judge delivered a written verdict comprising 59 pages and 35 paragraphs.

He further added that the PTI founder had instructed the legal team to file an appeal in the IHC on behalf of himself and his wife.