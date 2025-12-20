Authorities directed to safeguard legitimate travellers amid offloading complaints

Pakistani airport staff walks through the Islamabad International Airport on the outskirts of Islamabad. — AFP/File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday directed authorities to safeguard Pakistani travellers with valid travel documents, following reports of passengers being offloaded from flights.

His remarks come days after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed that at least 51,000 Pakistanis were offloaded from flights this year alone.

Chairing a review meeting on the eradication of human trafficking and illegal travel, PM Shehbaz ordered swift action against individuals travelling abroad illegally or holding dubious travel documents.

However, the premier stressed that "special care must be ensured so that passengers with valid travel documents are not inconvenienced".

PM Shehbaz commended Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi for visiting airports to review the situation after reports emerged about the offloading of passengers with valid travel documents.

The premier urged authorities to utilise modern technology to improve the country's immigration system.

He instructed the Protectorate of Emigrants to improve its coordination with the FIA and other relevant institutions to facilitate those travelling abroad legally for employment.

During the meeting, it was told that the FIA had arrested 451 individuals involved in human trafficking and illegal travel this year, resulting in a 47% drop in the number of Pakistanis travelling illegally to Europe.

A decline had also been recorded in cases of travel on illegal documents to the United Kingdom and Gulf countries.

The meeting was informed that a Risk Assessment Unit was operational within the FIA, enabling targeted screening of passengers and systematic recording of data related to deported and illegal travellers.

Interior Minister Naqvi, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, and senior government officials attended the meeting.

'Thousands deported from multiple countries'

Earlier this week, a National Assembly committee was informed about thousands of Pakistanis' deportation from various countries for begging.

FIA Director General Riffat Mukhtar Raja, during a National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Rights, revealed that Saudi Arabia deported the highest number of Pakistanis, with 24,000 individuals sent back for begging.

The UAE deported 6,000 Pakistanis on similar grounds, while Azerbaijan expelled around 2,500 beggars.

Additionally, several individuals attempting to travel to Europe under the pretext of performing Umrah were stopped after authorities found supporting documents indicating plans to enter European countries. "Such passengers were offloaded with evidence," the FIA DG said.

The committee was also informed that 24,000 Pakistanis travelled to Cambodia this year, of whom 12,000 have yet to return, while 4,000 went to Myanmar on tourist visas and around 2,500 did not come back.