Toshakhana-II case explained: A complete timeline and key facts

PTI founder-chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi are pictured while signing surety bonds for bail in various cases, at a registrar office in the Lahore High Court on July 17, 2023. — AFP

In yet another blow to already incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, and his wife Bushra Bibi, a special court in Rawalpindi convicted them in the Toshakhana 2 case and awarded 17 years' imprisonment to each.

According to the judgment, the former prime minister and former first lady have been jailed for 10 years each under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and an additional seven years’ imprisonment each under Section 5 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1947. They have also been fined a total of Rs16.4 million.

The case involves the acquisition of an expensive Bulgari jewellery set, gifted by the Saudi crown prince, at a nominal price from gift depository, also known as Toshakhana. The reference was filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on August 20, 2024.

What is Toshakhana?

Established in 1974, Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries as a goodwill gesture.

It has valuables ranging from bulletproof cars, gold-plated souvenirs and expensive paintings to watches, ornaments, rugs and swords.

Toshakhana 2.0 case

The reference filed by the NAB was related to a jewellery set gifted to Bushra by the Saudi royal family when her husband, Imran, was the prime minister of the country from 2018 to 2022.

The anti-graft watchdog claimed that during his term as prime minister, Imran and his wife had received a total of 108 gifts from different heads of state and foreign dignitaries.

The anti-graft watchdog also stated in the reference that the former first lady received the jewellery set — comprising a ring, bracelet, necklace a pair of earrings — on her visit to Saudi Arabia in May 2021. It said the PTI founder and his wife illegally kept the jewellery set.

According to FIA records, the Bulgari jewellery set was valued at over Rs71 million. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed the record.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons had it appraised at only Rs5.9m by a private firm. The gift was neither deposited in Toshakhana nor correctly valued.

The valuation was conducted by private appraiser Sohaib Abbasi and later by customs officials, with undue influence allegedly exerted by the former principal secretary, Inam Shah, to undervalue the set.

The jewellery company sold the necklace for €300,000 and earrings for €80,000 on May 25, 2018. The information regarding the price of the bracelet and ring could not be obtained from the company.

On May 28, 2021, the price of the jewellery set was estimated at Rs70.56 million; the price of the necklace was Rs50.64 million and the price of the earrings included in the jewellery valued at Rs10.50 million back then.

According to the rules, the 50% price of the jewellery set is approximately Rs35.28 million. The national exchequer suffered a loss of approximately Rs35.28 million after the jewellery was undervalued.

A timeline of Toshakhana-II case

The trial of the case comprised over more than 80 hearings held inside Adiala Jail, over the course of nearly one year.

July 13, 2024 — The NAB officials arrested Khan and Bushra from Adiala Jail in connection with the Toshakhana-II case. The two remained in NAB’s custody at Adiala Jail for 37 days.

August 20, 2024 — After completion of the investigation, NAB filed the reference of the Toshakhana-II case in an accountability court.

September 9, 2024 — Following the Supreme Court’s decision restoring the NAB amendments, the Toshakhana-II case was transferred to the FIA Anti-Corruption Court. After transfer to the anti-graft court, the FIA added Section 5 of the Anti-Corruption Act, and Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) to the Toshakhana-II case.

September 16, 2024 — The trial of the Toshakhana-II case formally commenced at Adiala Jail, with Special Judge (Central) Shah Rukh Arjumand presiding over the proceedings at the first hearing.

October 23, 2024 — The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted bail to Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

October 24, 2024 — Bushra Bibi was released from Adiala Jail following the grant of bail.

November 20, 2024 — The IHC also granted bail to the founder of PTI in the Toshakhana-II case.

December 12, 2024 — Formal charges were framed against the accused in the Toshakhana-II case.