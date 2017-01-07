Australia beat Pakistan by 220 runs to sweep series

SYDNEY: Australia completed a 220-run victory over Pakistan on the fifth day of the third test on Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

The entire batting line for Pakistan was out on 240 runs.

Speaking at the match ceremony, Pakistan Captain Misbah-ul-Haq said, "All credit goes to Australia. We learnt a lot from the game."

Australian batsman David Warner was 'Man of the Match' for the Sydney Test, while Steven Smith was 'Man of the Series'.

Australia completed a series clean sweep after a 39-run win at the Gabba and an innings and 18-run victory in Melbourne.

Younis Khan falls short

Just when all eyes were on Younis Khan to complete the last few runs to achieve the remarkable career milestone, Pakistani star batsman Younis Khan fell short of 10,000 Test runs with his dismissal in the final Sydney Test against Australia on Saturday.

The 39-year-old batting great was caught in the deep off spinner Nathan Lyon for 13 to be 23 runs short of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 10,000 Test runs. Younis has 9,977 runs in 115 Test matches.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed topscored with 70 runs in 72 balls. Captain Misbah-ul-Haq scored only 38 runs. Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali performed dismal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan were fighting to stave off defeat to Australia on the final day of the third Test in Sydney with five wickets down on Saturday.The tourists, facing their 12th straight Test defeat in Australia, lost four wickets in the first session after resuming at 55 for one.

The highest target successfully chased down in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground was Australia´s 288 for two against South Africa in 2006.

Azhar Ali lasted just six balls into the final day before he was out in a soft dismissal on his overnight score of 11.

He tried to work Josh Hazlewood to the leg-side only to bunt the ball back to the bowler for an easy return catch.

Azhar finished as the highest Pakistan runscorer in a series in Australia with 406 at 81.20.

It was Pakistan´s 12th straight defeat since their last Test win in Australia in Sydney 22 years ago.

Australia tour India next month for a four-Test series, while Pakistan do not have any Tests scheduled until April, when they will tour the West Indies for a four-match series.

