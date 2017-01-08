Print Story
Brothers stabbed to death in Faisalabad

Pakistan
FAISALABAD: Two brothers were stabbed to death after intoxication in the wee hours of Sunday, local police informed.  

According to reports, at a private farm in Chak Jhnumro`s area Sitoi Wala, Karamat and Salahuddin, were found murdered while their father Farooq and another brother was seriously injured. Police believe that the deceased were killed after intoxication.

The injured were shifted to Allied hospital and the bodies were shifted to another medical facility for medico-legal formalities. Police have registered a case and for further investigations have taken into custody the deceased`s youngest sibling on suspicion.


